Multiple Winners At The 2025 Rising Star Awards
(MENAFN- 3BL) Plenty of excitement in our London office this morning on the back of the fantastic news that we have three award winners (our most ever) in the 2025 Rising Star Awards by WeAreTheCity .
These prestigious awards spotlight the achievements of trailblazing women below senior leadership level and those who inspire the next generation. With over 1000 nominees this year across 20 industries the calibre of entries was truly exceptional and with that we are proud to announce our winners...
Amy Firkin - Rising Star 2025 in ESG
Navreet Kaur - Rising Star 2025 in Digital
Supriya Davda - Rising Star 2025 in HR & Recruitment
We would also like to highlight both Elena Koycheva, CFA, CAIA, CIPM who was shortlisted for the Rising Star award in ESG and to Dimuthu Ratnayake for getting shortlisted in the Men for Gender Balance category.
