Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Singaporean Foreign Minister Balakrishnan

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan today and reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Singapore strategic partnership and our shared commitment to a safe, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. The two leaders discussed opportunities to deepen our economic relationship through strengthening our trade and investment ties and supporting American companies. They also discussed efforts to address regional security challenges, cooperation on counterproliferation, AI, and cybersecurity.

