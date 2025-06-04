Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Ukrainian Head Of Presidential Office Yermak And First Deputy Prime Minister Svyrydenko

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with Ukrainian Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak and First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to discuss the critical importance of a negotiated peace settlement. The Deputy Secretary reiterated President Trump’s call for continued diplomatic efforts, and reviewed the next steps following the June 2 Istanbul meeting between Ukraine and Russia.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.