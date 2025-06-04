Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Ukrainian Head Of Presidential Office Yermak And First Deputy Prime Minister Svyrydenko

2025-06-04 11:00:35

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with Ukrainian Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak and First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to discuss the critical importance of a negotiated peace settlement. The Deputy Secretary reiterated President Trump’s call for continued diplomatic efforts, and reviewed the next steps following the June 2 Istanbul meeting between Ukraine and Russia.

