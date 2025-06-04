Deputy Secretary Landau's Call With Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto yesterday to reaffirm the strong U.S.-Hungary alliance rooted in shared interests and common values. The call underscored a commitment to supporting national sovereignty and expanding commercial ties, particularly the potential for increased American business opportunities in Hungary.

