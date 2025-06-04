Joint Statement Condemning The Recent Attack On A United Nations Humanitarian Convoy In Sudan

The text of the following statement was released by the Advancing Lifesaving and Peace in Sudan (ALPS) group members, including the Governments of the United States of America, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, the African Union, and the United Nations.

Begin Text:

The ALPS coalition strongly condemns the recent attack on a United Nations humanitarian convoy, which resulted in the death of humanitarian personnel and the destruction of life-saving aid.

We extend our deepest condolences to the families, colleagues, and communities of those who were killed while working to assist others in desperate need.

Attacks directed against civilians and civilian objects, including humanitarian personnel and assets, are serious violations of international humanitarian law.

With the situation in Sudan worsening and humanitarian needs reaching critical levels, the ALPS coalition urgently reiterates that international humanitarian law must be fully respected. This includes the obligations to protect civilians, including humanitarian personnel. We call on the parties to allow and facilitate humanitarian access to all those in need.

End Text.