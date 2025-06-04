Veto Of The United Nations Security Council Resolution On Gaza

Today, the United States sent a strong message by vetoing a counterproductive UN Security Council resolution on Gaza targeting Israel. We will not support any measure that fails to condemn Hamas, does not call for Hamas to disarm and leave Gaza, draws a false equivalence between Israel and Hamas, or disregards Israel’s right to defend itself.

Hamas could end this brutal conflict immediately by laying down its arms and releasing all remaining hostages, including the remains of the four Americans they murdered. Many members of the Security Council still refuse to acknowledge this reality and performative efforts like this resolution undermine diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire. This resolution would have only empowered Hamas to continue stealing aid and threatening civilians.

The United States will never stop working to free all the hostages. We will continue supporting the delivery of aid to Gaza, without Hamas’ interference, and ensure that Hamas and other terrorists have no future in Gaza. The United States will continue to stand with Israel at the UN. The United Nations must return to its original purpose—promoting peace and security—and stop these performative actions.