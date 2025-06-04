“Natural Or Not?” Dr. Rian Maercks Challenges Media Praise Of Kris Jenner's Facelift

MENAFN - News Direct) Miami, FL | June 04, 2025 02:20 PM Eastern Daylight Time

In stark contrast to the glowing media coverage-such as People Magazine's article "Kris Jenner's Shocking New Look Went Viral" which highlights fan admiration and celebrates the surgeon behind Jenner's refreshed appearance-Dr. Rian A. Maercks offers a more discerning, anatomically focused perspective.

Dr. Rian Maercks

While the media emphasizes“youthful” and“snatched” results, Dr. Maercks describes the outcome as more“plastic” or“celebrity-look”-an aesthetic that may be widely accepted, but is far from natural. He notes that the tight lateral sweep visible in Jenner's face may impress at first glance, but ultimately signals a lack of deep plane midface support-a core focus of Dr. Maercks' expertise and a hallmark of his signature procedure, the Maercks LiftTM .

“There's a dramatic improvement in the skin tone at the borders of her face,” Dr. Maercks explains,“but it looks like there are artificial balls or marbles dropping out of her cheeks.”

Maercks not only critiques the immediate visual result, but questions the depth and long-term sustainability of Jenner's facelift.

He also introduces the concept of “joker lines” and cross-cheek deformities -subtle but telling distortions that occur when only surface-level tissues are repositioned. These details are often overlooked in mainstream praise, but to Maercks, they are critical indicators of a poorly integrated lift. He warns that such issues tend to worsen with age.

Additionally, Dr. Maercks raises concern over the suspected removal of buccal fat pads -a procedure Jenner is believed to have undergone years earlier. While this can create short-term definition, emerging literature shows it may accelerate facial hollowing and aging. A 2022 review in Aesthetic Surgery Journal warned that buccal fat excision in non-aging patients can lead to long-term deformities-complications that are only magnified by superficial facelifts. This, Maercks believes, is evident in Jenner's current appearance.

In conclusion, while the public and media may see a strikingly positive“transformation,” Dr. Maercks sees a missed opportunity for authentic, anatomically harmonious rejuvenation and an opportunity for facelift revision . His critique invites a more thoughtful conversation about what natural beauty in aesthetic surgery truly means-and whether today's celebrity standards are sustainable or simply sensational.

