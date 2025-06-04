Envision Energy Partners With SUN Terra To Build Full-Chain Energy Storage Ecosystem
Kane Xu, Senior Vice President and President of International Product Lines at Envision Energy, said: "SUN Terra's strong local presence and project development capabilities are highly complementary to Envision's expertise in the energy storage. Together, we will accelerate the growth of energy storage markets across Southeast Asia, India and Australia, delivering sustained momentum for enhancing local energy ecosystems."
Karina Darmawan, CEO of SUN Terra, added, "As a key part of Sinar Mas' renewable energy portfolio, SUN Terra is committed to advancing clean energy development in Indonesia, Australia, and India. This strategic collaboration with Envision will not only bring advanced energy storage systems to Indonesia, but also empower the localization of production and technology advancements in the Australian and Indian markets."
SUN Terra, a subsidiary of Sinar Mas - one of Indonesia's most influential conglomerates, specializes in end-to-end renewable energy development. The company has successfully delivered large-scale solar projects across Indonesia, Australia, and India, and offers integrated solutions for energy storage systems and battery lifecycle management, actively advancing the energy transition in local markets.
SOURCE Envision Energy
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Galxe Signs Crypto's New Leaders To Next-Gen Community Accelerator
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- Nibiru Launches”Block Party” Aura Program To Reward Real Defi Activity
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment