Bengaluru Stampede: Overcrowding, Free Passes Spark Deadly Chaos, 11 Dead Virat Kohli Left Speechless
(MENAFN- Live Mint) RCB's maiden IPL victory celebreations turned into a tragedy on Wednesday, when a stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium left at least 11 dead and over 30 injured. The chaos erupted as thousands of fans gathereed around the stadium hoping to catch a glimpse of Virat Kohli and the team.
Top 10 updates of the hour:
- Sources close to the Police said, as reported by PTI, the initial chaos that later turned into a stampede began as several cricket enthusiasts who did not have entry tickets to the stadium tried to swarm into the premises along with those who had valid tickets. During the chaos, some people fell on the ground, some got injured while trying to scale huge gates to gain entry into the stadium. Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, CM Siddaramaiah said, "11 died and 33 were injured in the stampede. This tragedy should not have happened. The government expresses deep sorrow over this incident." Noting that the stadium has a capacity for 35,000 people, but 2-3 lakh people had come, he said, "The match happened last evening (Tuesday) and today this event was organised by the cricket association, so no one had expected that so many people would come. The expectation was the equivalent number of people for the stadium's capacity or slightly more than that may gather." Explaining what exactly led to the chaos and stampede, the chief minister said, "There are small gates. The people entered through the gates. They have broken the gates also, so a stampede has taken place. Nobody had expected so much of a crowd to come. Prima facie looks like that. I'm not saying nothing has happened. The inquiry will bring out facts." The Karnataka government announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the families of the deceased killed in the stampede.
- Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar offered an apology after 11 people were killed in a stampede. Speaking to ANI, DK Shivakumar said,“This should not have happened and we never expected such a big crowd...The stadium's capacity is 35,000, but more than 3 lakh people were there...Gates (of the stadium) have been broken...We apologise for this incident...We want to know the facts and give a clear message...”
- Following the incident, Royal Challenge Bengaluru issued an official statement saying, "We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team's arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us. RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extends our heartfelt condolences to the affected families." "Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program and followed the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe," the statement added.
- Virat Kohli reposted the statement captioning it as "At a loss for words. Absolutely gutted." His wife Anushka Sharma also reposted it.
Also Read | Karnataka CM announces ₹10 lakh aid for Bengaluru stampede victims' kin
- President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress top leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the Bengaluru stampede deaths
