Chinese Student Visa Ban Will Keep US Behind The Curve

MENAFN - Asia Times) We don't need no education

We don't need no thought control

No dark sarcasm in the classroom

Teacher, leave them kids alone

Hey! Teacher! Leave them kids alone!

– Pink Floyd

And so it appears the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 (see here ) was never properly rescinded. The US State Department released the following statement on May 28th:

Chinese international students are caught up in two Trump presidency fixations – to topple elite universities as leftist bastions and to wage economic war on China. The Department of Homeland Security has revoked Harvard's ability to enroll international students partially because the university was“coordinating with the CCP on its campus.” The assault on Chinese international students is occurring concurrently with intensified sanctions on semiconductors and export restrictions on commercial aircraft components.

It is difficult to decipher whether headline-grabbing Trump policies are expressions of America's long-term political direction or just this peculiar president chasing headlines and/or venting momentary frustrations. In recent weeks, Trump has suffered a series of setbacks.

DOGE did not amount to much. The courts blocked Homeland Security from barring international students from Harvard as well as the president's emergency powers to implement tariffs. China is slow-walking restoration of rare-earth exports, likely in response to new semiconductor-related sanctions.

While it all could be just Trumpian rage, the special focus on Chinese international students does have almost two centuries of historical precedent. Cases of Chinese American scientists accused of espionage, hounded for years by the FBI, bankrupted by legal expenses and ultimately exonerated by the courts are legion.

Senator Joseph McCarthy's Red Scare originated as a panic in response to“losing China.” Countless Americans were persecuted and blacklisted. Caltech physicist Qian Xuesen was deported to China, where he subsequently founded China National Space Administration (CNSA) and helped develop China's fission and fusion nuclear bombs.

Revoking Chinese international student visas is just the latest expression of the“yellow peril” which grips the Western world in times of anxiety and stress. Like a witch hunt, a case of yellow peril is only recognizable after the fever has passed – and after many“witches” have been drowned in the river or burned at the stake.

This current witch hunt is occurring at a moment of spectacular historical revelation and is, all things considered, very silly. Debating whether or not Chinese international students pose a security risk is a bit like General Motors debating how to protect its technology from BYD. The US is now behind the curve but refuses to accept it.