Third Hemisphere Nabs Advocacy And Public Affairs Expert Brittany Higgins

MENAFN - PRovoke) SYDNEY - Boutique public relations agency Third Hemisphere has appointed advocate and strategic communications professional Brittany Higgins as its new director of public affairs.In her new role, Higgins will collaborate with organisations, leaders, and public figures to lead strategic advocacy and reputation management efforts. She will also oversee stakeholder engagement, media relations, and public affairs initiatives aimed at shaping public dialogue and driving systems change.

Higgins brings with her over a decade of experience across media, government, public policy, and advocacy as a widely-respected global voice driving institutional reform and meaningful public engagement across a variety of critical topics.



She began her career as a media adviser at both the Australian federal and state government level, working across high-profile ministerial portfolios including employment, skills, small business, and defence industry. This required her to work alongside ministers, senior public servants, and media outlets to amplify government initiatives and major reforms in the skills and small business sector.

More recently, Higgins has played a pivotal role in advancing global conversations on workplace culture, gender equity, and accountability in politics. She is now a sought-after commentator and media contributor. This has included speaking at the National Press Club, addressing the historic #March4Justice rallies, and being profiled by a wide variety of high-profile news outlets globally.



"“I'm extremely proud to join Third Hemisphere's team and contribute to the firm's reputation as Singapore's premier female-founded PR agency. This new role provides a unique opportunity to combine my strategic communications expertise with meaningful work in the private sector to drive change," said Higgins.

“At its core, effective communication is about clarity, credibility, and cut-through. I'm excited to help organisations and leaders craft meaningful narratives that not only resonate with the public but positively influence policy outcomes. Third Hemisphere understands that the right message, at the right time, can shift public dialogue and drive real-world results," she added.

Third Hemisphere was founded ten years ago by Hannah Moreno, a vocal feminist advocate and author who regularly speaks out on issues of sexual assault, domestic violence, trauma, leadership, gendered discrimination and workplace dynamics, abuse in sport, and more. Moreno leads the firm with her husband and managing director, Jeremy Liddle, who has been building companies, non-profits, and investment firms for over 22 years.

The appointment of Higgins aligns with Third Hemisphere's values and approach, and strengthens its pioneering position with industry leaders across capital markets, governments, and non-profits, it said.





“We couldn't be more excited to welcome Brittany to the Third Hemisphere team. Third Hemisphere has long stood for courageous and world-changing leadership, whether by amplifying the work of our game-changing clients in tier-one media, or by speaking out on social justice issues ourselves," said Moreno.



“The appointment of Brittany to the team is a continuation of this commitment to building a better world through courageous media engagement and advocacy. As a multiple-times rape survivor myself, I have long admired Brittany's courage in taking a public stand on her own experiences, and the deeper gender inequities occuring in our highest halls of power. But beyond this, it is her depth of skill and experience in media, government, public policy, and advocacy that attracted her as a candidate for this role," she added.



“Brittany Higgins is a hero. What she has achieved is nothing short of remarkable, and we are incredibly fortunate to be working with her," said Liddle. "Her appointment represents a significant expansion of our strategic communications and public relations capabilities. Her deep expertise in public affairs, policy communications, and crisis management perfectly complements our existing strengths in technology PR, fintech communications, and ESG public relations.

"For clients navigating complex situations or public affairs challenges, Brittany brings unparalleled expertise in stakeholder engagement, crisis communications, navigating complex legal situations, and strategic advocacy," he added.



This comes shortly after Third Hemisphere appointed Haikel Fahim as director, to lead PR activities and expand its presence across the Asia-Pacific region. He will be reporting to Moreno and Liddle.



Fahim brings a deep understanding of the Southeast Asian market and over a decade of experience across media relations, strategic communications, and partnerships. This has included working with corporates, government agencies, and non-profits in leadership roles spanning in-house communications, media intelligence, and public relations.