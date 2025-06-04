Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Aleen Inc. (ALEN.U)


2025-06-04 10:07:41
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 4 juin/June 2025) - The common shares of Aleen Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at on the trading date.

Aleen Inc. is a Canadian digital health company based in the Province of Ontario, Canada. Aleen Inc. has developed an artificial-intelligence system for assessing preliminary health conditions and symptoms checking through an analysis based on the user`s information (the“Aleen AI”). Customers can access the Aleen AI through the Company's products by accessing the Aleen Website, or making use of the Company's product offering API calls and Aleen API.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Aleen Inc. ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur à la date de négociation.

Aleen Inc. est une entreprise canadienne de santé numérique basée en Ontario, au Canada. Aleen Inc. a développé un système d'intelligence artificielle permettant d'évaluer l'état de santé préliminaire et de vérifier les symptômes grâce à une analyse basée sur les informations de l'utilisateur (l'« IA Aleen »). Les clients peuvent accéder à l'IA Aleen via les produits de l'entreprise, en consultant le site web d'Aleen ou en utilisant les appels API et l'API Aleen.

Issuer/Émetteur :

Aleen Inc.

Security Type/Titre : Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : ALEN.U
NV Issuer/Émetteur non Émergent : No/Non
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation : 2 400 000
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission : 10 043 300
CSE Sector/Catégorie : Technology/Technologie
CUSIP : 013922 10 9
ISIN : CA 013922 10 9 1
Boardlot/Quotité : 1 000
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation : USD$/$USD
Listing Date/Date de l'inscription : Le 6 juin/June 2025
Other Exchanges/Autres marches : N/A
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier : Le 31 juillet/July
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts : Integral Transfer Agency Inc.

MENAFN04062025004218003983ID1109638776

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search