CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Aleen Inc. (ALEN.U)
|Issuer/Émetteur :
|
Aleen Inc.
|Security Type/Titre :
|Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
|Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) :
|ALEN.U
|NV Issuer/Émetteur non Émergent :
|No/Non
|Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation :
|2 400 000
|Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission :
|10 043 300
|CSE Sector/Catégorie :
|Technology/Technologie
|CUSIP :
|013922 10 9
|ISIN :
|CA 013922 10 9 1
|Boardlot/Quotité :
|1 000
|Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation :
|USD$/$USD
|Listing Date/Date de l'inscription :
|Le 6 juin/June 2025
|Other Exchanges/Autres marches :
|N/A
|Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier :
|Le 31 juillet/July
|Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts :
|Integral Transfer Agency Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment