CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Aleen Inc. (ALEN.U)

Aleen Inc. is a Canadian digital health company based in the Province of Ontario, Canada. Aleen Inc. has developed an artificial-intelligence system for assessing preliminary health conditions and symptoms checking through an analysis based on the user`s information (the“Aleen AI”). Customers can access the Aleen AI through the Company's products by accessing the Aleen Website, or making use of the Company's product offering API calls and Aleen API.

Les actions ordinaires de Aleen Inc. ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Aleen Inc. est une entreprise canadienne de santé numérique basée en Ontario, au Canada. Aleen Inc. a développé un système d'intelligence artificielle permettant d'évaluer l'état de santé préliminaire et de vérifier les symptômes grâce à une analyse basée sur les informations de l'utilisateur (l'« IA Aleen »). Les clients peuvent accéder à l'IA Aleen via les produits de l'entreprise, en consultant le site web d'Aleen ou en utilisant les appels API et l'API Aleen.