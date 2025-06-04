Estonia: Mps Vote To Leave Landmark Anti-Mine Treaty, The Third Baltic Country To Do So Following Russian Agression

TALLINN, June 5 (NNN-AGENCIES) - Estonian lawmakers voted on Wednesday to quit a treaty banning anti-personnel mines, the third Baltic country to do so as the region warily eyes neighbouring Russia and seeks to reinforce its security.

The country, and fellow Baltic states Lithuania and Latvia, as well as Poland, announced in March they wanted to withdraw from the anti-landmine Ottawa Convention, citing increased military threats.

Now the Estonian parliament“adopted a law to withdraw from the convention,” Estonia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The treaty bans signatories from acquiring, producing, stockpiling or using anti-personnel mines, which are designed to be buried or hidden on the ground.

They often mutilate victims, who are not immediately killed, and aid groups decry their long-term impact on civilians.

Tallinn's move follows similar decisions by lawmakers in Latvia and Lithuania - all staunch allies of Ukraine as it fends off Russian invasion.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, who submitted the bill to the parliament, hailed the vote, saying it“significantly broadens the options for protecting Estonia's security”.

“Taking lessons from Russian aggression into account, it is clear that Estonia must not unilaterally restrict its armament options, as doing so would put us at a disadvantage,” he added.

The decision will come into effect six months after Estonia formally notifies the United Nations.

In March, human rights groups firmly condemned the intention of Russia's neighbours to pull out from the convention.

Amnesty International called the move“disastrous”, while Human Rights Watch said it was“alarming”, and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned it“weakens vital protections for civilians”. - NNN-AGENCIES