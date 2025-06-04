Ganzin Unveils Gaze2aitm Reference Design At AWE 2025: Redefining The Human-AI Interface With 3D Gaze Technology

MENAFN - PR Newswire) TAIPEI CITY, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --, a leading innovator in wearable eye-tracking solutions, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreakingat. Built on the powerfulhardware and driven by the advanced, Gaze2AI sets a new standard for intuitive, gaze-driven interaction between humans and AI systems.

"Just as the 2D mouse transformed how we interact with computers, Ganzin's 3D gaze technology is set to redefine how humans engage with AI. It is the key technology behind attention-based AI agent services," said Dr. Shao-Yi Chien , CEO of Ganzin Technology.

Gaze2AI: The Future of Human-AI Interaction

The Gaze2AI Reference Design enables high-precision 3D spatial gaze tracking -capturing not only X and Y direction, but also Z-depth , introducing what Ganzin calls the "3D Spatial Mouse." This creates a foundation for attention-based computing , unlocking a new wave of AI applications that are both context-aware and hands-free .

Whether navigating an unfamiliar menu, identifying industrial tools, or enhancing training environments, Gaze2AI interprets user gaze to activate real-time AI insights through platforms like Gemini, ChatGPT, Qwan or Microsoft Copilot .

Powered by AURORA IIS: Ultra-Lightweight, Ultra-Efficient

At the heart of the system is AURORA IIS -a revolutionary NPU-based eye-tracking module requiring only:



1 Neural Processing Unit (2.3 x 5.6 mm)

2 compact IR eye sensors (1.6 x 1.6 x 2.3 mm) 2 IR LEDs (1 x 0.5 x 0.45 mm)

The entire system weighs less than 1 gram and consumes tens mW , delivering real-time gaze data directly to the host with no processing burden -ideal for AR/AI smartglasses, VR headsets , and mobile platforms .

Demo at AWE 2025: Experience Gaze2AI Firsthand

Ganzin will showcase a live demo of the SOL-to-G enAI prototype Solution - featuring SOL Eye-Tracking Glasses connected via USB-C to a smartphone running the Aurora-II algorithm. The system captures gaze and visual context, which is then streamed wirelessly to a PC for real-time GenAI response.

The glasses are equipped with:



Two inward-facing IR cameras and illuminators for precision gaze tracking A 1.3K x 1.2K world-facing color camera for visual context capture

Developer-Ready Toolkit for AR Innovators

The Design Kit with SOL Eye-Tracking Glasses is fully customizable, supporting a broad range of applications-from gaming and healthcare to education, defense , and smart manufacturing . Developers can adapt camera placement and form factor to meet unique industrial design (ID) needs in Ganzin's eye tracking solution.

Visit Ganzin at Booth #608 at AWE USA 2025 to try the Gaze2AI system and discover the next evolution of Human-AI interaction.

About Ganzin

Ganzin Technology is a global leader in eye-tracking innovation. Headquartered in Taiwan with operations in Silicon Valley, Ganzin develops ultra-compact, energy-efficient gaze tracking solutions for AR, VR, and AI-driven applications. With a mission to make human-machine interaction seamless and natural, Ganzin empowers the next generation of immersive and intelligent devices.

