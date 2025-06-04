BRASÍLIA, Brazil, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL ("CAIXA") , the largest Brazilian bank in number of clients, credit, digital accounts, and savings deposits, announces its consolidated results for the first quarter of 2025 (1Q25).

HIGHLIGHTS:

I. Recurring Net Income of R$ 4.9 billion in 1Q25, up 71.5% over 1Q24;

II. Accounting Net Income of R$ 5.8 billion in 1Q25, up 133.9% over 1Q24;

III. Recurring ROE reached 11.8% in 1Q25, up 2.8 p.p. in 12 months;

IV. Financial Margin reached R$ 16.0 billion in 1Q25, up 4.8% over 1Q24;

V. CAIXA Assets reached a balance of R$ 2.1 trillion in Mar25, up 11.1% in 12 months;

VI. Total Credit Portfolio balance of R$ 1.266 trillion in Mar25, up 10.7% over Mar24;

VII. Sustainable Finance Portfolio balance of R$ 795.7 billion of in Mar25;

VIII. R$ 151.5 billion in Total Loan Origination in 1Q25, up 5.7% over 1Q24;

IX. Balance of R$ 850.4 billion in the Mortgage Loan portfolio in Mar25, up 12.7% over Mar24;

X. CAIXA is the leader in the Mortgage Loan Segment, reaching a market share of 66.8% in Mar25;

XI. R$ 49.3 billion in New Mortgage Loans in 1Q25;

XII. Over R$ 500 million in new Worker Credit loans in just 11 days (March 21 to March 31);

XIII. Balance of R$ 107.0 billion in Infrastructure and Sanitation in Mar25, up 6.7% over Mar24;

XIV. Balance of R$ 106.3 billion in Payroll-deductible Loans in Mar25, up 3.7% over Mar24 and representing 75.3% of the individual commercial portfolio;

XV. Balance of R$ 63.5 billion in Agribusiness Loans in 1Q25, up 9.9% over Mar24;

XVI. Balance of R$ 1.703 trillion in Total Funding in Mar25, up 12.0% over Mar24;

XVII. Balance of R$ 379.4 billion in Savings Deposits in Mar25, up 5.8% over Mar24, reaching a 37.8% market share;

XVIII. Delinquency Rate of 2.49% in Mar25;

XIX. Basel Ratio of 15.2% and Tier I Capital of 13.8% in March 2025, remaining above the regulatory minimums by 3.7 p.p. and 4.3 p.p. , respectively.

WEBCAST 1Q25 : 06/05/2025, 10h00 (Brasília): #/registration

1Q25 DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS :

Contact : Investor Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Caixa Econômica Federal

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED