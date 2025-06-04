Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
RECURRING NET INCOME OF R$ 4.9 BILLION IN 1Q25, UP 71.5% OVER 1Q24


2025-06-04 09:46:07
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BRASÍLIA, Brazil, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL ("CAIXA") , the largest Brazilian bank in number of clients, credit, digital accounts, and savings deposits, announces its consolidated results for the first quarter of 2025 (1Q25).

HIGHLIGHTS:

I. Recurring Net Income of R$ 4.9 billion in 1Q25, up 71.5% over 1Q24;

II. Accounting Net Income of R$ 5.8 billion in 1Q25, up 133.9% over 1Q24;

III. Recurring ROE reached 11.8% in 1Q25, up 2.8 p.p. in 12 months;

IV. Financial Margin reached R$ 16.0 billion in 1Q25, up 4.8% over 1Q24;

V. CAIXA Assets reached a balance of R$ 2.1 trillion in Mar25, up 11.1% in 12 months;

VI. Total Credit Portfolio balance of R$ 1.266 trillion in Mar25, up 10.7% over Mar24;

VII. Sustainable Finance Portfolio balance of R$ 795.7 billion of in Mar25;

VIII. R$ 151.5 billion in Total Loan Origination in 1Q25, up 5.7% over 1Q24;

IX. Balance of R$ 850.4 billion in the Mortgage Loan portfolio in Mar25, up 12.7% over Mar24;

X. CAIXA is the leader in the Mortgage Loan Segment, reaching a market share of 66.8% in Mar25;

XI. R$ 49.3 billion in New Mortgage Loans in 1Q25;

XII. Over R$ 500 million in new Worker Credit loans in just 11 days (March 21 to March 31);

XIII. Balance of R$ 107.0 billion in Infrastructure and Sanitation in Mar25, up 6.7% over Mar24;

XIV. Balance of R$ 106.3 billion in Payroll-deductible Loans in Mar25, up 3.7% over Mar24 and representing 75.3% of the individual commercial portfolio;

XV. Balance of R$ 63.5 billion in Agribusiness Loans in 1Q25, up 9.9% over Mar24;

XVI. Balance of R$ 1.703 trillion in Total Funding in Mar25, up 12.0% over Mar24;

XVII. Balance of R$ 379.4 billion in Savings Deposits in Mar25, up 5.8% over Mar24, reaching a 37.8% market share;

XVIII. Delinquency Rate of 2.49% in Mar25;

XIX. Basel Ratio of 15.2% and Tier I Capital of 13.8% in March 2025, remaining above the regulatory minimums by 3.7 p.p. and 4.3 p.p. , respectively.

WEBCAST 1Q25 : 06/05/2025, 10h00 (Brasília): #/registration

1Q25 DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS :

Contact : Investor Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Caixa Econômica Federal

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

