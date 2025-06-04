INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces Investigation Of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) And Encourages Investors With Substantial Losses Or Witnesses With Relevant Information To Contact The Firm

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving Luminar Technologies, Inc. ("Luminar") (NASDAQ: LAZR ), resulting from allegations of providing potentially misleading business information to the investing public.

If you have non-public information that could assist in the Luminar investigation, or if you are a Luminar investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information HERE .

You can also contact attorney Eric Lechtzin of Edelson Lechtzin LLP

THE COMPANY:

Luminar Technologies is an automotive technology company developing advanced sensors, software, and safety systems for autonomous vehicles.

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING:

On May 14, 2025, Luminar published a press release announcing the resignation of company founder, President, and CEO Austin Russell, effective immediately. According to the press release, Russell's resignation resulted from a business conduct and ethics inquiry conducted by an internal audit committee.

Following publication of the press release, Luminar's stock price fell $0.80 per share, or 16.81%, to close at $3.96 per share on May 15, 2025.

ABOUT EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving securities and investment fraud, our lawyers focus on class cases alleging violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, data security, and consumer fraud.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. Your ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

