Volition Announces Two Oral Presentations At Asian Meeting Of Animal Medicine Specialties

HENDERSON, Nevada, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, today announces two oral presentations featuring its Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test at the Asian Meeting of Animal Medicine Specialties (AMAMS 2025), a premier event bringing together leading veterinary professionals and experts from across Asia. The two presentations feature results from two clinical studies conducted by Dr Masahiko Sato, DVM, PhD, DACVIM (SAIM), DAiCVIM (IM) in conjunction with FujiFilm Vet Systems. Dr Sato, a key opinion leader is Chief of Internal Medicine Service at the Veterinary Specialists Emergency Center, one of the largest referral hospitals in Japan.

AMAMS 2025 is taking place in Thailand.

Commenting on the results Dr Sato said:

"The Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test may serve as a valuable diagnostic tool, particularly for differentiating between benign and malignant conditions such as Canine Chronic Enteropathy and Gastrointestinal Lymphoma."

Kiyotaka Fujiwara, Chief Operating Officer at Fujifilm Vet Systems, added:

"We are delighted that leading veterinarian Dr Sato has adopted the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test in Japan, and not only researching, but publishing specific use cases. We believe this will further raise the awareness of the test and drive wider adoption."

The presentations:

Title : "Diagnostic Utility of Plasma Nucleosome Concentration in Differentiating Canine Chronic Enteropathy from Gastrointestinal Lymphoma"

Presenter: Kentaro Nabeshima

Date and Time: Thursday, June 5, 2025, 1:40PM – 1:50PM (ICT)

Venue: Room 108

Key Conclusion: Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test may serve as a valuable diagnostic tool for distinguishing CE from GIL, with particularly high levels observed in medium-to-large cell GIL.

Title : "Evaluation of Plasma Nucleosome Concentrations as a Biomarker for Canine Nasal Tumors"

Presenter: Chihoko Takahashi

Date and Time: Thursday, June 5, 2025, 3:30PM – 3:40PM (ICT)

Venue: Room 108

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help detect and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early detection and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and an office in London.

