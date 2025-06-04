Urban Habitat Real Estate: Trusted Real Estate Agents In Kwinana Redefining Property Services

Parmelia, WA - 4 June, 2025 - Urban Habitat Real Estate is raising the bar for property services in Perth's southern corridor, cementing its reputation as one of the most trusted real estate agents in Kwinana . With a boutique, client-first approach, the agency serves the wider Kwinana, Rockingham, and Cockburn regions with integrity, transparency, and deep local knowledge.

Why Urban Habitat Stands Out

As a team of experienced real estate professionals, Urban Habitat combines data-driven insights with personal attention, guiding clients through buying, selling, and property management with confidence. Led by Managing Director Jade Shani, the agency brings a strong sense of community and customer care to every transaction.

Services That Cover All Corners of Real Estate

Urban Habitat Real Estate provides a complete range of services, including:



Sales and Negotiation : Helping sellers get the best price with tailored marketing strategies.

Buyer's Support : Assisting home buyers and investors in finding the right property based on their lifestyle or investment goals.

Expert Property Management : Professional management services that protect owners' investments and keep tenants happy. Rental Market Advice and Appraisals : Honest, up-to-date guidance for landlords and investors.



A Community-Driven Approach in Kwinana

Urban Habitat is not just a real estate agency - it's a part of the community. Known for their down-to-earth service, the team is actively involved in local initiatives and believes in building long-term relationships with residents and business owners across Kwinana and surrounding suburbs.

















