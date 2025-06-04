Linden Photonics Redefines Lightweight Connectivity With Revolutionary Microtethers

MENAFN - GetNews) Harmonizing Strength & Flexibility for Power and Optical Needs Across Air, Land, and Sea







Linden Photonics, the world leader in advanced fiber optic and hybrid cable solutions, proudly announces the expansion of its MicroTether product line-ultra-thin, lightweight, and flexible tether cables designed to deliver both power and optics in the most demanding environments.

Engineered at the intersection of strength and flexibility, MicroTethers are built to meet the evolving needs of the modern world-from subsea explorations and aerial drones to remote-operated vehicles (ROVs) and compact robotics. Despite their remarkably small form factor, MicroTethers support high-performance power transmission and optical communication, setting new standards for efficiency, durability, and versatility.

“MicroTethers represent our core mission-harmonizing seemingly opposing goals,” said a Linden Photonics spokesperson.“We've built a cable that's strong yet pliable, lightweight yet capable, and thin without compromising performance.”

Key Features of Linden Photonics' MicroTether Solutions:

· Thin & Lightweight: Ideal for size- and weight-sensitive applications such as drones and wearables.

· Flexible Yet Durable: Withstands rigorous mechanical demands without sacrificing mobility or lifespan.

· Power + Optical Integration: Combines high-bandwidth singlemode fiber optic communication with reliable power delivery.

· Field-Proven Performance: Trusted by defense, aerospace, oceanographic, and industrial sectors worldwide.

· Custom Configurations Available: Tailored to meet mission-specific requirements with buoyant, non-buoyant, hybrid, and armored designs.

With over two decades of industry leadership, Linden Photonics continues to innovate in the realm of fiber optic cable, ROV tether, drone tether, buoyant cable, underwater cable, and hybrid cabling systems. Their state-of-the-art materials and proprietary manufacturing processes have positioned the company as a preferred supplier for high-stakes applications that demand unmatched reliability and performance.

Whether it's navigating the ocean floor or taking flight in precision aerospace environments, Linden Photonics' MicroTethers are enabling a new era of mobility and miniaturization-without compromise.

For inquiries, custom quotes, or technical specs, please contact:

Linden Photonics, Inc.

1 Park Drive, Unit 8

About Linden Photonics

Linden Photonics, Inc. is a U.S.-based innovator in fiber optic and hybrid cable technology, serving a global clientele in defense, oceanography, aerospace, and robotics. With a reputation built on excellence, Linden delivers state-of-the-art solutions that thrive where traditional cables fail.