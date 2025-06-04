One Year Ago, Australia Scrapped A Key Equity In STEM Program. Where Are We Now?

MENAFN - The Conversation) In June 2024, the Australian government ended the Women in STEM Ambassador program . The decision followed a report that urged a broader, intersectional approach to diversity in the fields of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

For six years, under the leadership of astrophysicist Lisa Harvey-Smith , the program contributed to research, tools and resources aimed at breaking down structural barriers that limit women's and girls' participation in STEM education and careers.

At the time, the move to scrap it was framed as a step toward more inclusive progress .

Does that reasoning still hold one year later? As diversity and inclusion efforts face global cutbacks , it's more important than ever to reflect on where Australia is heading. Are we truly building a more equitable STEM future?

Why diversity in STEM matters

Structural barriers have long limited participation in STEM for women, people of colour, First Nations communities, people with disabilities, and those in low socioeconomic groups.

Such barriers include stereotypes and bias, a lack of role models, limited flexible work arrangements, and inadequate parental leave and childcare support.

If we achieved equity in STEM, everyone – including entire groups who have been systemically excluded in the past – would have equal access to opportunities, resources and recognition.

For a young Aboriginal woman studying engineering in a regional town, it would mean the same chance to apply for internships at top firms as peers who live in cities. She would have the same access to well-equipped labs and mentoring programs, and an equal likelihood of being nominated for academic awards or leadership roles.

Improving diversity in STEM is also critical to Australia's capacity for innovation, particularly as we face global challenges such as climate change, disruption from artificial intelligence, and geopolitical instability.

Diverse STEM teams are more likely to approach problems from multiple perspectives . They embody democratic values, driving innovation and strengthening resilience in the face of complex issues.

Yet, despite decades of gender-focused programs, meaningful progress has been limited. STEM Equity Monitor 2024 data show that while the number of women in STEM has increased, only 37% of university STEM enrolments are women. When it comes to STEM jobs in Australia, only 15% are occupied by women.

If not an ambassador, then what?

The lack of diversity in STEM is driven by systemic barriers such as persistent stereotypes, a shortage of diverse role models, and unequal access to opportunities.

An independent report released in February 2024 recommended looking at diversity in a more inclusive way.

Instead of focusing only on women in STEM, it suggested we consider how different aspects of a person's identity – such as their gender, race, or background – can combine and affect their experience.

This means some people may face additional challenges. For example, a migrant woman of colour in STEM might deal with more obstacles than a white woman in the same field, because of the way her different identities overlap.

So ... where are we now?

While adopting this view is commendable, the practical changes that have happened over the past year raise important questions about whether Australia is truly moving toward a more inclusive STEM landscape.

In August 2024, the government announced a $38 million boost to STEM programs , aligning with recommendations from the independent report. Two long-standing programs were closed, while seven other initiatives received additional funding.

However, many of the funded programs still leave major gaps.

For instance, one of the few initiatives targeting school-aged students, the National Youth Science Forum , is mostly limited to Years 11 and 12. Yet we know that girls' disengagement from STEM begins as early as primary school .

Similarly, while the Superstars of STEM initiative continues to receive investment, its focus remains on“inspiring” students through role models.

Inspiration alone is not enough. We need a sustained, systemic approach that changes attitudes and builds structures to support and retain diverse students throughout their STEM journey.

A key tool may have been left underfunded

Of all the initiatives announced, the STEM Equity Monitor received the smallest share of funding , despite being the key tool for tracking Australia's progress on diversity in STEM.

The 2024 report still relies on some data last updated in 2022, reflecting a lack of commitment to maintaining a consistent, annual pulse on equity outcomes. Moreover, the monitor doesn't provide intersectional analysis, limiting its ability to inform targeted, evidence-based actions.

In principle, it still makes sense to shift Australia's strategy on diversity in STEM towards a more intersectional and systemic approach. However, the practical steps taken so far don't seem to align with that vision. Funding decisions, program closures, and limited investment in data and accountability tools suggest a disconnect between intent and implementation.

Without clear action plans, inclusive design – which ensures STEM initiatives genuinely serve people of all backgrounds – and robust monitoring, there is a risk the new direction will be symbolic rather than transformative.