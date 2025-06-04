403
Maj. Gen. Abagnara As UN Force Commander
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEWYORK, June 5 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday appointed Major General Diodato Abagnara, of Italy, as Force Commander and Head of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL), set to take up the position on June 24.
In a press briefing UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that General Abagnara will succeed General Aroldo Lazaro of Spain.
Adding, the Secretary-General expresses sincere gratitude to General Lazaro for his dedication and leadership of UNIFIL during one of the most difficult periods of the mission.
Dujarric also mentioned that General Abagnara brings to this position more than 36 years of military experience, including extensive leadership roles within the Italian Armed Forces.
The UN spokesperson stated that General Abagnara most recently served as Commander and Chairman of the Lebanese Military Technical Committee, where he oversaw multinational coordination efforts to support the Lebanese Armed
