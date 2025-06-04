Curtainity Sells First Franchise In Florida, Marks Major Growth Milestone

The window covering franchise has sold its very first franchise territory in Florida as it continues to welcome new franchise partners aboard.

- Chris Conner, President of Franchise Marketing SystemsTALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Curtainity , a leader in high-end window covering design and installation, has announced the sale of their very first franchise territory. The new location is set to open in Florida, marking a historic step as the company enters the franchise marketplace.“The momentum behind Curtainity is undeniable,” said Chris Conner, President of Franchise Marketing Systems.“This brand is meeting a real market need with a turnkey model that's built for scale. The Florida launch is just the beginning.”Since its U.S. launch in 2020, Curtainity has served hundreds of satisfied clients across Texas, earning a reputation for delivering high-quality custom drapery solutions. The company currently operates in major markets including Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio.Curtainity's factory-direct model enables oversight of the entire design, fabrication, and installation process. The company sources materials and fabrics from European suppliers and offers a comprehensive service package that includes measurement, production, and installation.According to Conner, the Curtainity franchise system is designed with growth in mind. It emphasizes lean startup costs and simplified operations, making it accessible for first-time and experienced entrepreneurs alike. Franchisees receive hands-on training, marketing support, operational playbooks, and access to factory-direct pricing-all key components for launching and scaling a custom drapery business with confidence.For more information on Curtainity visit or. .ABOUT CurtainityCurtainity traces its roots to the 1970s in Istanbul, Turkey, where it began as a custom drapery and interior design studio. The brand expanded into the U.S. market in 2020, bringing with it a full-service approach that blends design expertise with precision craftsmanship. Each window treatment is crafted with architectural intention, using high-quality European fabrics and hardware to deliver a refined, custom experience. Today, Curtainity continues to grow its presence across the United States and globally. Learn more at . For franchise opportunities, visit .

Curtainity Franchise Team

Curtainity

+1 346.429.0924

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.