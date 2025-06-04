Idaho Homebuyers Like The Choices From Woodbridge Pacific Group

Taking shape in Nampa, Sagewater is in the heart of Treasure Valley's southwest corridor and offers unique designs on cul-de-sac homesites.

Classic architectural designs, animated rooflines and enriched detailing materials are a WPG hallmark. Shown here is Haven.

Sagewater's easy-living great room layout features kitchen, seated island, dining and lounge with fireplace.

Limited Edition Neighborhoods, Versatile Designs and Expert Service Provide New Home Excellence In Distinctive Locations

- Jim Perry, VP & Managing Director/WPG IdahoBOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WPG Idaho continues to expand choices in Boise's greater metropolitan area, responding to ongoing demand for the premium value in home and neighborhood that is a hallmark of Woodbridge Pacific Group (WPG).“Our aim from the start was to make quality the foundation of all our endeavors,” said Jim Perry, Vice President and Managing Director of WPG Idaho.“We are proud to bring this quality to exceptional places to live in Idaho.”Shopper interest and steady sales validate Perry, with buyers that include Idaho residents, and households from other regions. WPG Idaho is active in Idaho's Eagle, Nampa and Star communities.Sagewater in Nampa features unique home designs on cul-de-sac sites. Selling from the high $500,000s, this series is in the heart of Treasure Valley's southwest corridor. Sagewater combines rural tranquility with convenience to new schools and healthcare facilities, and to desirable recreation area such as Lake Lowell.Perry said that Sagewater showcases the design characteristics WPG homebuyers seek.“Our buyers appreciate the classic architectural appeal that we blend with modern layout ease and versatility,” he said.“They also value fresh finishes, and the construction and appliance warranties that promote low-maintenance living.”Perry added that WPG optimizes buyer choice by pairing its research findings with the operational expertise of its new home team.“All of our Idaho homes feature layout selections and personalizing choices for varied households and preferences,” he said.Stags Crossing in Eagle-framed by picturesque foothills, these luxury homes are in a serene and natural setting with winding walking paths, open green spaces and a neighborhood park. A suburb of Boise, Eagle is situated between the Boise River and Treasure Valley's rustic foothills. Just two homes are available at Stags Crossing, both provide 3,167 square feet of living space.Kingswood Estates-WPG's most recent collection in Eagle, Kingswood Estates includes four floorplan designs. Now under construction, six estate homes will provide 2,467 to 3,410 square feet of living space and are slated for completion in August through November of this year.Residents of Kingswood Estates can enjoy exceptional amenities, including a swimming pool with pool house. Off Linder and Floating Feather Roads, these homes offer a swift commute to Boise and easy access to the Greenbelt's scenic pathways and recreational opportunities.Bald Eagle Point-Bald Eagle Point in Eagle is adjacent to the Boise River and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Available homes provide 2,434 to 2,790 square feet and are priced from $799,999 to $899,999.Bald Eagle Point has earned kudos in the Southwestern Idaho's People's Choice program, and in The Nationals, an awards competition of the National Association of Home Builders/National Sales and Marketing Council.Haven-in Star, WPG offers the new homes of Haven. Adjacent to North Can Ada Road, Haven provides convenient access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Haven includes 20 homesites. Haven's homes are priced from the low $1,000,000s, with move-in ready selections ranging from 3,167 to 4,677 square feet.At the base of the Boise Foothills in Treasure Valley's northwest corridor, Star blends small town charm with convenient proximity to high-end shopping and dining. Star has invested in developing excellent primary and secondary education, and premium access to city parks and outdoor fun.Surroundings and Service-WPG Idaho's lifestyle settings epitomize the company's approach to new home development.“Having leisure fun close at hand is always a goal, via internal amenities, nearby pleasures, or both,” said WPG President Todd Cunningham.“WPG Idaho buyers will find easy access to biking and hiking trails, streams and lakes for fishing and picnics, parks and amenity centers.”Adding to purchase value is WPG's responsive service. Bald Eagle Point buyers Barbara and Bill McCain had high praise for the company when visiting their build site.“The site is super clean, which tells you there is pride in what they do,” said Barbara.“Then we started meeting the people who work here, and we are truly impressed with WPG. The communication with our agent was steady and smooth, which was huge for me-with this company, someone actually calls back!”WPG buyers can also consider reduced interest rates and special incentives available at selected neighborhoods, with expert help from preferred lender Jeff Weirsma, who assists all buyers who secure their loan through US Bank. Call Jeff at 949-515-1205 or 714-403-0329, or email ....“Jeff's ability with navigating today's purchase process is exceptional, and qualified buyers can count on a meaningful reduction in interest rates, thanks to Jeff and US Bank,” said Cunningham.Touring The Homes-All shoppers can preview Idaho choices at where Overview, Floorplans, Available Homes and Gallery tabs include floorplans and an interactive tool for layout options. Virtual tours for selected homes are also on the website.To learn more about home availability or to schedule an appointment to view a home, please call 208-214-8816.Established in 2011, WPG is a privately held, selective developer/homebuilder with an excellent track record in all markets and has been active since 2020 in Idaho. The company portfolio includes for-sale homes, neighborhoods and master-planned enclaves in Idaho and California. WPG's timely pursuit of strategic land positions has helped generate unique niche properties, with many best sellers earning renown in prestigious design and planning awards. Also see

