Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti cabinet approves two draft bills to add two articles to the Penal Code 16 (1960), and amend Act No. 17 (1973) on the judicial fees.
NEW YORK -- A draft resolution, demanding immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza fails to pass in the UN Security Council due to US veto.
LONDON -- British Minister: It is necessary for Israeli occupation forces to lift the "unjustified" block on aid into the Gaza Strip.
WASHINGTON -- US Central Command says its forces supported six operations in Iraq and Syria, which resulted in killing two ISIS operatives and capturing an ISIS leader.
NEW DELHI -- At least 11 Indians are killed and 33 others injured in a stampede in Bangalore. (end)
