Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ophir Metals Announces Option Grant


2025-06-04 08:04:26
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - Ophir Metals Corp. (TSXV: OPHR) (OTCQB: OPHRF) (FSE: W0J) (" Ophir " or the " Company ") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 900,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.10 per common share for a period of five (5) years to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four month hold period from the original date of grant.

About the Company

Ophir Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the Pilipas Lithium Property in James Bay, Quebec. Ophir holds an option to earn a 70% interest in the Pilipas property over a three-year period from Azimut Exploration Inc.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Shawn Westcott"
Ophir Metals Corp.

MENAFN04062025004218003983ID1109638708

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search