Iran's Top Leader Dismisses U.S. Proposal, Upholds Right To Uranium Enrichment

MENAFN - Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Jun 5 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, yesterday, rejected the U.S. proposal for a nuclear deal that would prohibit any uranium enrichment, emphasising that, uranium enrichment is a 'key' component of Tehran's nuclear programme.

He made the remarks at a ceremony in Tehran to commemorate the 36th anniversary of the passing of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, according to footage of his speech published on his website.

The Iranian leader said, the nuclear industry was not solely for the generation of clean and cheap energy, as it was a“parent industry, which affects numerous scientific areas,” including those pertaining to manufacturing medical devices, the aerospace sector, among others.

Without uranium enrichment, the nuclear industry was useless, Khamenei said, pointing out that the United States' main demand was for Iran to abandon its nuclear industry entirely, and, instead rely on the U.S. for radiopharmaceuticals, atomic energy, and other related needs.

“Our response... is clear, the United States and Israel, cannot do a damn thing against Iran's nuclear industry,” he said.

Khamenei added that, the country had managed to develop the complete nuclear fuel cycle.

His remarks came, one day after U.S. President, Donald Trump, in a statement on his social media site Truth Social, said that, under a potential nuclear agreement with Iran, the United States would not allow any enrichment of uranium.

Since Apr, Iran and the United States have held five rounds of indirect discussions – three in Muscat and two in Rome – focused on Tehran's nuclear activities and the potential easing of U.S. sanctions. A sixth round is anticipated to be held in the coming days, although its date and venue have not been announced.

In recent days, the United States has repeatedly demanded that Iran completely cease uranium enrichment, a request firmly rejected by Tehran.– NNN-IRNA