DPRK Top Leader Vows Unconditional Support For Russia's Stand, Foreign Policies

2025-06-04 08:04:10
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Jun 5 (NNN-KCNA) – The top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), affirmed yesterday that, the country will“unconditionally support the stand of Russia and its foreign policies, in all the crucial international political issues, including the Ukrainian issue,” it was reported today.– NNN-KCNA

