Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Clements Design And Judd Foundation Reach Resolution


2025-06-04 08:00:49
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Clements Design acknowledges the rights inherent to Donald Judd's furniture and art. It and Judd Foundation are pleased that they were able to resolve this dispute, and that Clements Design's client will now have authentic Donald Judd tables and chairs from Donald Judd Furniture LLC, a company of Judd Foundation.

Case No. 2:24-cv-02496-MEMF-AS

Aaron B. Bloom, Esq.
TroyGould PC
+1 310-789-1222
...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN04062025003118003196ID1109638698

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search