K'taka Govt Appoints Bengaluru Urban DC To Probe Stampede Incident

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, June 5 (IANS) The Congress-led Karnataka government has issued an order appointing senior IAS officer G. Jagadeesha, the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, as the enquiry officer to probe the stampede incident near the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, officials said.

The incident which took place on Wednesday resulted in at least 11 deaths and more than 40 injuries.

The order was issued by the Deputy Secretary of the Internal Department (Law and Order) on Wednesday evening.

It states that the investigator must complete the magisterial inquiry within 15 days and submit a report to the state government.

The order specifies that the appointment has been made to investigate the reasons behind the stampede that occurred near the Chinnaswamy Stadium entrance gates and the subsequent deaths.

It also states that the sequence of events, lapses, and the individuals responsible for those lapses must be comprehensively probed.

This decision follows a report by the Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police, which mentions that on June 4, during the celebrations in front of Vidhana Soudha and Chinnaswamy Stadium, thousands of cricket fans gathered suddenly. The report indicates that despite all possible security measures being initiated due to the short notice for the programme, between 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm, a barricade broke as people rushed inside the stadium, causing individuals to fall on each other. This led to the stampede, resulting in the deaths of 11 persons and injuries to 47, according to the State Police Chief's report cited in the order.

The order also states that the state government has verified the report by the Karnataka DGP and IGP, M.A. Saleem, and decided to conduct a magisterial probe into the incident.

The Karnataka government has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased victims.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced ordering of a magisterial probe earlier in the press conference on Wednesday.

The Karnataka government had earlier cancelled the victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, citing security reasons.

Police said that they have been controlling the celebrating crowds since Tuesday night. Throughout the night, police personnel have been engaged in managing them and ensuring no untoward incidents occurred.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the stampede incident near the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister's Office, quoting the PM, wrote: "The mishap in Bengaluru is absolutely heartrending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured have a speedy recovery."

Lok sabha Leader of the Opposition and Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday described the tragic stampede as 'heartbreaking'.

"My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing a swift and full recovery to all those injured. In this hour of grief, I stand with the people of Bengaluru," he wrote on X.

"The Karnataka government must provide all possible support and relief to the affected families. This tragedy is a painful reminder: no celebration is worth a human life. Every safety protocol for public events must be reviewed and strictly enforced -- lives must always come first," he said.