American Trust Investment Services Serves As Exclusive Placement Agent For Fly-E Group Inc.'S Follow-On Offering

Firm Supports Capital Raise to Advance Expansion in Electric Mobility

NEW YORK, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Trust Investment Services, Inc. (ATIS) is pleased to announce its role as the exclusive placement agent for Fly-E Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FLYE ) in connection with the company's follow-on public offering.

The offering consists of 28,595,553 shares of common stock and 57,191,106 warrants to purchase common stock, with a public offering price of $0.2428 per share and accompanying warrants, for expected gross proceeds of approximately $6.94 million, before deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses. Each share is being offered together with two five-year warrants, exercisable immediately at 120% of the offering price.

Fly-E Group Inc. is a U.S.-based electric vehicle company focused on the design, distribution, and retail of smart electric motorcycles, e-bikes, scooters, and related accessories under the Fly E-Bike brand. The company currently operates more than 30 retail stores across the United States and has plans to expand into new international Markets.

The net proceeds from the offering will be used to support inventory purchases, vehicle production, and general corporate purposes, as outlined in the company's registration Statement.

"This is an exciting and important transaction for Fly-E," said James Dever, Chief Executive Officer of ATIS. "We're proud to support their mission and growth strategy as they scale operations and build market leadership in sustainable mobility." "This offering reflects our continued focus on partnering with founder-driven, high-growth companies," added Ian Lippy, Chief Operating Officer of ATIS. "We look forward to seeing Fly-E's expansion accelerate with the backing of new capital and committed investors."

About American Trust Investment Services, Inc.

American Trust Investment Services, Inc. (ATIS) is a leading investment bank and financial services firm, providing tailored capital markets solutions for emerging and established companies. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices nationwide, ATIS offers a full suite of investment banking, brokerage, and advisory services. The firm is recognized for its hands-on approach and long track record of guiding businesses through complex financial transactions with integrity and expertise.

For more information, visit .

Media & Company Contact:

Ian E. Lippy

American Trust Investment Services, Inc. (ATIS)

[email protected]

SOURCE American Trust Investment Services, Inc.

