CWR Central Expands In-House Capabilities: Parts, Service, Installation & Custom Design Solutions

YAKIMA, WA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CWR Central , a leading provider in Industrial Refrigeration solutions. CWR is not just a supplier, they are a strategic partner delivering unmatched expertise in parts supply, technical service, full installation, retrofitting, and custom system designs. With decades of experience and a commitment to excellence, Central Washington Refrigeration is redefining convenience and reliability for customers across industries.From project conception to completion, CWR Central offers end-to-end solutions under one roof-minimizing downtime, optimizing system performance, and delivering long-term value to every customer.CWR Central's In-House Services Include:. Extensive Parts Inventory: Fast access to essential and specialty parts, backed by knowledgeable support staff to ensure their customers get exactly what they need. Expert Technical Service: Factory-trained technicians are available for diagnostics, maintenance, repairs, and service calls across a wide range of systems.. Full System Installations: Turnkey installation services tailored to industrial applications-completed efficiently, safely, and to exacting standards.. Retrofit Solutions: Modernize existing systems for improved efficiency, compliance, and cost savings. CWR Central provides retrofit assessments, planning, and seamless execution.. Custom Design & Engineering: Experienced engineering team to design solutions that meet their customer's exact needs, whether for new builds or upgrades.With a reputation for integrity, innovation, and customer-first service, CWR Central continues to lead the way in delivering high-performance solutions that keep operations running smoothly across industries.AvailabilityTo explore their full range of services or to request a quote, visit or contact their service team directly.###About CWR CentralCWR Central is a full-service provider of parts, technical services, installation, and custom engineering solutions for industrial systems. Built on a foundation of excellence and trust, we help businesses streamline operations and stay ahead with reliable, efficient, and expertly supported systems.

Kevin Waltman, Principle

CWR Central

+1 509-248-4600

