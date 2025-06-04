This Week Exclusive Interview At New York Art Life Magazine With Expert Graphic Designer Heer Mandalia

Heer Mandalia

From the Beginning to Defining Global Brand Narratives at NBCUniversal

- Heer MandaliaCHELSEA,MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New York Art Life Magazine is proud to present an exclusive in-depth interview with Heer Mandalia, a graphic designer whose work is the intersection of creativity and corporate branding in today's ever-evolving visual landscape. Featured this week, the interview chronicles Heer's inspiring journey from her early days as a teenage photographer in India to becoming a key creative force at NBCUniversal in New York City.Heer Mandalia's story is one marked by curiosity, dedication, and an unyielding passion for creating meaningful design. At sixteen, Heer discovered photography with nothing more than an iPhone 4 and a modest family digital camera. This formative experience ignited a lifelong love of visual storytelling-one that guided her toward the study of graphic design in college, and ultimately shaped a flourishing professional career.With over thirteen years in the creative field-six of which have been spent honing her craft within some of New York's most dynamic design agencies-Heer specializes in branding, digital, and print design strategies that bring products and brands vividly to life. Her previous roles at KCSA and MOD allowed her to develop expertise in diverse design environments, including a pivotal role in the rebranding of KCSA, a renowned New York communications firm known for its entrepreneurial spirit and innovative approach to investor and public relations.Since June 2024, Heer has been a creative force at NBCUniversal, where she develops and executes advertising products for Peacock, the company's flagship streaming platform. She has contributed to campaigns with high-profile clients such as BMW, Uber Eats, Audible, DoorDash, Dunkin', Target, IKEA, American Express, and Ford. Heer's versatility is further demonstrated by her leadership designing comprehensive graphics for major events like CES 2025 and Symphony 2024 in Los Angeles, managing everything from banners and invitations to signage and glass decals.Beyond her corporate achievements, Heer maintains a vibrant and exploratory creative practice. Whether thrifting unique artworks, traveling to find inspiration, experimenting with recipes in the kitchen, curating stylish“fit of the day” ensembles, or photographing captivating window scenes, Heer nurtures a deeply personal connection to the creative process. This holistic approach enriches her professional work, embodying the seamless blend of art and practical design.In the New York Art Life interview, Heer shares candid reflections on how her early photography shaped her visual sensibilities and storytelling approach within graphic design. She discusses the complexities of working across multiple agency and corporate platforms, the balance required to meet client needs while preserving creative expression, and the ways New York City's vibrant artistic community continues to inform her vision.This exclusive conversation offers readers and design enthusiasts a rare glimpse into the mind of a creative innovator navigating the contemporary design world with passion and strategic insight.About Heer MandaliaHeer Mandalia is a graphic designer specializing in branding, digital, and print media. Originally from India, Heer currently resides in New York City, where she contributes to global advertising campaigns at NBCUniversal-a leader in entertainment and media innovation. Her work is distinguished by a commitment to storytelling, thoughtful craft, and a continued curiosity that drives her exploration beyond professional boundaries.

