U.S. House Passes FASD Authorization In The Support Act: Legislation Will Deliver Support To Individuals With FASD

Advocates gather in front of the U.S. Capitol during FASD Awareness Month

Advocates for FASD Support in Washington, DC

Historic Congressional action marks milestone in FASD policy and moves community closer to achieving comprehensive Federal response to FASD

- Susan Shepard Carlson, past FASD United Board Chair

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today marks a milestone in Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD) policy as the U.S. House of Representatives passed FASD authorizing language, which was part of the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Reauthorization Act of 2025 (HR.2483). This historic action moves the FASD community ever closer to achieving a comprehensive Federal response to FASD, but the work continues until FASD supports are written into law.

FASD describes the range of lifelong physical, mental, and behavioral effects that can occur in an individual prenatally exposed to alcohol. An estimated 1 in 20 Americans are affected by FASD, most of whom are not diagnosed.

The authorizing language, The FASD Respect Act, has been a several years long bi-partisan effort led by Betty McCollum (D-MN) and Don Bacon (R-NE) in the House and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) in the Senate to address FASD on the national level and positively impact the lives of people across the country living with FASD and prenatal substance exposure.

Self-advocate and parent Carl Young from North Dakota says,“This is truly an exciting moment for the FASD Community. FASD is not rare. We know that nearly every classroom likely includes a child affected by FASD. While our work is far from finished, we just moved one step closer to the goal line.”

The legislation will provide much-needed national focus and support for FASD prevention and support to those with FASD. Specifically, it will allow the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to promote and fund FASD education and awareness, and promotion of FASD-informed services, as well as resources to States and Tribes to address FASD in their existing systems of care.

Susan Shepard Carlson, past FASD United Board Chair, retired juvenile court justice, and former First Lady of Minnesota, says,“In the annals of FASD advocacy over the years, the passage of FASD authorization by the U.S. House of Representatives is truly historic and a huge victory for the FASD field. This would not have happened without the bi-partisan leadership in the House and the Senate, and the united effort of so many advocates around the country.”

FASD United is a public health advocacy nonprofit organization that serves as the national hub for FASD. FASD United is dedicated to empowering people living with FASD and prenatal substance exposure to educate systems of care and the public, enact policies, and unite communities everywhere.

For more information, visit .

The FASD United Family Navigator program provides individuals with FASD and their families with support and referrals.

The FASD United Affiliate Network is a group of organizations united to improve outcomes for those affected by FASD.

Jennifer Wisdahl

FASD United

+1 202-785-4585

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.