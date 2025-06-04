Pilgrims Arrive In Mina For Day Of Al-Tarwiyah

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Makkah: Pilgrims have completed their arrival at Mina on Wednesday, the 8th of Dhul-Hijjah, to observe the Day of Al-Tarwiyah - the beginning of the hajj rituals.



According to the Saudi Press Agency, thousands of security personnel across various sectors accompanied the pilgrims to Mina - a tent city located about 8 km from Mecca - ensuring seamless coordination among all entities involved in serving them.





The movement of pilgrims to Mina was conducted smoothly under a comprehensive traffic plan covering key road networks, monitored from above by security aviation to ensure an orderly transition.



All service providers have mobilized their resources to assist pilgrims throughout their stay in Mina, ensuring their safety and well-being.

Qatari pilgrims arrive in Holy Lands in preparation for Hajj rituals

Read Also