Brooke Toney Named Production Manager And Creative Director At Toofyatv Network, Expanding Her Impact Across Media, Events, And Community Empowerment

Brooke Toney is a dynamic creative executive, entrepreneur, and community advocate shaping the future of entertainment and social impact. She currently serves as Production Manager and Creative Director at TooFyaTV Network, where she develops reality-based content centered on authentic Black voices - including her own story, as both cast member and manager on the upcoming series“Now Hiring.”

Through her company DIFYM Entertainment Co., Brooke works as a promoter, booking agent, event planner, and artist development coach, using her platform to amplify talent and create culture-shifting experiences.

She co-owns Black Love Enterprises with her husband, a nonprofit dedicated to youth mentorship, elderly outreach, and a growing clothing line that celebrates cultural identity and community resilience.

Brooke is also the co-host of“Mr. and Mrs. Black Love RVA: Standing on Business,” a podcast rooted in love, purpose, and real conversations that reflect the everyday highs and lows of modern Black family life.

Brooke holds a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice, an Associate's degree in Business Administration, and has also pursued graduate studies in Public Administration, currently six classes away from completing her Master's. She leads with vision, heart, and hustle - building spaces where culture and purpose meet.