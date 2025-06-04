The New Book,“The Great Awakening” By Author Jerry Scrivo Shares The Miraculous Rise Of Christianity In The First Century And The Battle That Made It Possible
In a bold and thought-provoking new release,“The Great Awakening,” author Jerry Vance Scrivo offers readers an in-depth historical and spiritual narrative tracing the explosive rise of Christianity in the first century AD. This book unveils a divine strategy that turned the tide of history and reclaimed a fallen world from evil.
With decades of leadership and analytical experience in both engineering and management, Scrivo brings a unique blend of logic, faith, and research to the subject. He carefully strings together biblical prophecy, historical context, and theological insight to explore the greatest miracle ever witnessed, the founding and success of the Christian Church during a time when its survival was anything but certain.
This book is not just a look backward, it's a reminder that the forces of good and evil are still very real today and that God's victory then has lasting meaning for us now. The Great Awakening spans from creation through the life of Jesus Christ, the persecution of early believers, the conversion of Saul to Paul, and the eventual spread of Christianity throughout the Roman Empire. It repositions familiar biblical events as key moves in a divinely orchestrated battle for humanity's redemption.
According to the critics, this book is deeply researched and spiritually compelling, and a fresh lens on ancient truth. This powerful account challenges modern assumptions, affirms divine purpose, and delivers an inspiring call to faith, courage, and reflection.
“The Great Awakening” by Jerry Scrivo is now available online on Amazon and other major retailers. If you wish to learn more about the early history of the Christian Church, this book is not one to miss.
