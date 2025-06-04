MENAFN - GetNews) Credit history plays an important role in any person's financial life. A good credit score could make the process of getting a loan or mortgage way easier. But what if your credit history has been affected or needs improvement?

Improving your credit history may sound complicated, but it doesn't need to be if you use some methods and strategies that could help you move forward to a more solid and reliable financial profile.

This is the reason why we will show you some very simple, but smart methods to achieve this improvement without overcomplicating your life.

Ensure timely payments by using autopay

The most important step to avoid accruing interest fees, late fees, or a bad credit history is to pay for your cards, services or any other debt you may have, on time. If you're late, you could face some additional charges while damaging the financial reputation you may have built up so far.

We recommend you automate your payments directly on the bank platforms. Having a recurring charge will help you avoid getting any delays on each one of your instalments. In case this isn't feasible for you, you can always set up a reminder on your cellphone or use an online calendar to help you avoid any omissions.

Remember that each timely payment has a positive impact on your history and demonstrates that you are a financially responsible person.

Build a track record without the need for large commitments

If you are located in the United States and you still don't have a credit card or you haven't been able to be eligible for a loan, you could look for alternatives such as services that would report the payments for your rent or utility bills. Even if not all companies do, others use tools like Experian Boost that add these payments to your credit history.

Slowly but surely, your credit score will improve, and when you least expect it, you will be granted access to bigger benefits.

Try“Buy now, pay later”

Some platforms like My Bambu (which is a digital banking platform designed to meet the needs of the Latino community in the United States), offer the option to buy now, pay later without having a previous credit history , as they provide custom made solutions tailored to the reality to the migrants and residents in the United States.

This method works as an instant loan at the vendor's facilities for an item you may need. You will receive the product or service immediately, but instead of paying the full price on the spot, you will commit to making a series of payments on certain dates as required by the vendor. These payments are usually split into several weekly or monthly instalments, which makes it a very flexible method that will help you improve your credit history with every purchase.

The purchase of essential day-to-day items in this format can be a smart way to demonstrate your payment capabilities and financial responsibility. In addition to this, most platforms such as MyBambu offer the option to download their app in the Play Store or App Store , so you will be able to have control over your payments on your cellphone.

Small changes could make a big difference when it comes to the improvement of your credit in the United States. From making on-time payments to taking advantage of tools like“Buy now, pay later”, consistency and having control of your expenses are of the utmost importance. This way, without any major complications, you could build up a solid credit history and make way for new opportunities for yourself.

