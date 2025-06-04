Husband-Wife Duo Behind LA's Leading Youth Skateboarding Program Honored For A Decade Of Resilience And Growth

Rain clouds couldn't dim the energy at SKATESIDE FEST: The Big 10 , held Saturday, May 17 at Bill Botts Park in Culver City. Skaters, families, and fans came together to celebrate 10 years ofTHE SKATESIDE , a youth-centered skateboarding and roller skating program that has become a beacon of empowerment and community across Los Angeles.

Founded by husband-and-wife team Lemar Betts and Elena Di Gianni , THE SKATESIDE has spent the past decade teaching over 10,000 kids how to skate - but more importantly, how to rise after they fall.

“There's a statistic that most small businesses don't make it past five years,” said Lemar Betts , co-founder of THE SKATESIDE.“To be standing here ten years later - after lockdowns, economic shifts, and so many unknowns - is proof of how strong our mission is. This isn't just about skateboarding. It's about using skating to give kids confidence, belonging, and a sense of purpose.”

Despite major challenges over the years, THE SKATESIDE has grown into Los Angeles' leading youth skateboarding program , with a growing presence in public and private schools, city-run recreation programs, and community events. In Fall 2025 , THE SKATESIDE will expand further by launching new programming with the Santa Monica School District , joining existing partnerships with LAUSD and numerous private schools.

“SKATESIDE is more than just skating,” said Freddy Puza, Vice Mayor of Culver City , during the event.“It's mentoring, confidence-building, and inclusivity. All are welcome here, and that's what makes this program so special.”

The 3rd Annual SKATE SIDE FEST was the biggest yet, with headline sponsors ConverseCONS and Zumiez partnering to launch LouieLopez 's LL2 shoe colorways, available now at Zumiez. Louie Lopez himself made a guest appearance, thrilling young skaters with a chance to meet a real pro.

SKATESIDE FEST Marks 10 Years of Yout h Impact

SKATESIDE FEST: The Big 10 brought out families, skaters, and community leaders to celebrate a decade of THE SKATESIDE. Despite the rain, the event was packed with energy-from 100+ first-time skaters on the inflatable ramp to style contests, youth competitions, and inclusive appearances by adaptive athlete Edward Jeffries.

Triple Eight, Impala Skates, BonesLoveMilk , OPENLATE x Pro Club, and GROMLIN UNIVERSE all contributed to an unforgettable day rooted in confidence, connection, and creativity.

“We started this from our living room,” said co-founder Lemar Betts. “Now we're inspiring kids across LA through skateboarding and community.”

“This movement is real - and growing,” added Elena Di Gianni .

In 2026, SKATESIDE FEST will expand to two days. THE SKATESIDE continues to lead youth skate programming in LA, partnering with LAUSD, Santa Monica, and beyond. Founded in 2015. Mission: More Kids Skating.

Stay Connected:

Instagram:@the_skateside

TikTok: @theskateside

SKATESIDE FEST Instagram:@skatesidefest





