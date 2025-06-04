Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rankvet Launches Dedicated Veterinary SEO Service After Tripling Online Bookings For Pilot Clinic


2025-06-04 07:09:48
RankVet, the vet-owned digital marketing agency, has rolled out a specialized Veterinary SEO program that already proved its worth during a 90-day period. The vet clinic - reported:

  • 212 percent increase in organic site traffic
  • 187 percent lift in first-time caller volume
  • 3× more online appointment requests
  • 68 percent drop in cost per acquisition

These results stem from RankVet's four-pillar framework: technical cleanup, local map dominance, content authority, and niche backlink outreach.

“Most clinics think SEO is just keywords on a page. In reality, it is a chain of small technical and content wins that compound over time,” said Andrei Drangoz, Vet.M.B., founder of RankVet.“Because I have sat on both sides of the exam table, I know exactly which search moments convert pet owners into booked patients.”



What Makes RankVet's SEO Different

  • Vet-led Strategy - Every audit and content plan is created by a veterinarian-turned strategist who understands compliance, seasonality, and the urgency of near-me searches.
  • Local Pack Engineering - Schema, NAP consistency, and review velocity are tuned to push clinics into the coveted 3-pack.
  • Content That Answers Real Pet-Owner Questions - Long-form explainers and FAQs are mapped to high-intent keywords like“emergency vet near me at night.”
  • Authority Link Placement - Features in industry journals and supplier partner pages build trust - and rankings - faster.



    Success Story

    Vet clinic had been stuck on page six for“cat vet.” After RankVet implemented its framework:

    • The keyword moved to position 4 in seven weeks.
    • Organic conversion value - measured in booked appointments - jumped 331 percent quarter over quarter.
    • Lifetime value projections showed a 5.8× return on the clinic's SEO investment.



    Availability

    The Veterinary SEO service is open to clinics worldwide.

    For full details, visit or schedule a free audit.

