Rankvet Launches Dedicated Veterinary SEO Service After Tripling Online Bookings For Pilot Clinic

RankVet, the vet-owned digital marketing agency, has rolled out a specialized Veterinary SEO program that already proved its worth during a 90-day period. The vet clinic - reported:



212 percent increase in organic site traffic

187 percent lift in first-time caller volume

3× more online appointment requests 68 percent drop in cost per acquisition

These results stem from RankVet's four-pillar framework: technical cleanup, local map dominance, content authority, and niche backlink outreach.

“Most clinics think SEO is just keywords on a page. In reality, it is a chain of small technical and content wins that compound over time,” said Andrei Drangoz, Vet.M.B., founder of RankVet.“Because I have sat on both sides of the exam table, I know exactly which search moments convert pet owners into booked patients.”







What Makes RankVet's SEO Different

- Every audit and content plan is created by a veterinarian-turned strategist who understands compliance, seasonality, and the urgency of near-me searches.- Schema, NAP consistency, and review velocity are tuned to push clinics into the coveted 3-pack.- Long-form explainers and FAQs are mapped to high-intent keywords like“emergency vet near me at night.”- Features in industry journals and supplier partner pages build trust - and rankings - faster.







Success Story

Vet clinic had been stuck on page six for“cat vet.” After RankVet implemented its framework:



The keyword moved to position 4 in seven weeks.

Organic conversion value - measured in booked appointments - jumped 331 percent quarter over quarter. Lifetime value projections showed a 5.8× return on the clinic's SEO investment.







Availability

The Veterinary SEO service is open to clinics worldwide.

For full details, visit or schedule a free audit.