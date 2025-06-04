Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Appears Robust With 75+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

DelveInsight's "Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy pipeline landscape. It covers the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

In May 2025, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. announced a EDG-5506-201 CANYON study was expanded to include an additional 120 adult participants in a cohort called GRAND CANYON, that is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of sevasemten in adults with Becker.

In May 2025, REGENXBIO Inc . conducted a phase I/II/III study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacodynamics (microdystrophin protein levels), pharmacokinetic, and clinical efficacy of RGX-202 when administered IV as one-time dose to ambulant male participants with Duchenne. A comprehensive, short-term, prophylactic immunosuppression regimen will be administered during treatment to mitigate a potential immune response.

In May 2025, Italfarmaco organized a study will evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of givinostat in non-ambulant patients to further corroborate data from the completed phase 3 pivotal study of givinostat in ambulant patients with DMD (ie, Study DSC/14/2357/48, NCT02851797). Primary Objective of the study is to demonstrate the efficacy of givinostat in reducing muscle decline in non-ambulant DMD patients, as measured by Performance of the Upper Limb (PUL) 2.0.

In May 2025, Pfizer announced a study is to understand the safety and effects of an experimental gene therapy called fordadistrogene movaparvovec. We are seeking participants from previous Pfizer interventional studies. We will follow participants' experience in this study for 10 years after the end of their previous study. Participants will have 1 annual onsite visit and a few annual remote visits. The exact number of remote visits will be decided by their study doctor.

In May 2025, Hoffmann-La Roche conducted a study will evaluate the safety and expression of delandistrogene moxeparvovec in participants with DMD. Participants will be in the study for approximately 264 weeks.

DelveInsight's Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline therapies for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy treatment.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Emerging Drugs

Vamorolone: Santhera

Vamorolone is a first-in-class drug candidate that binds to the same receptors as corticosteroids but modifies the downstream activity of the receptors1,2. This has the potential to 'dissociate' efficacy from typical steroid safety concerns and therefore could emerge as a valuable alternative to corticosteroids, the current standard of care in children and adolescent patients with DMD. There is a clear unmet medical need in this patient group as high dose corticosteroids have significant systemic side effects that detract from patient quality of life. On September 2, 2020, Santhera exercised its option and obtained worldwide rights to vamorolone in Duchenne muscular dystrophy and all other indications. Santhera and ReveraGen expect to complete the rolling NDA submission to the U.S. FDA in June 2022.

Givinostat: Italfarmaco

Givinostat, is an HDAC inhibitor (HDACi, a principle candidate, currently being developed for the treatment of DMD and BMD. Since Givinostat acts on the pathogenetic events downstream of the genetic defects, it is potentially a treatment for the whole DMD and BMD population and to counter the disease pathogenetic events in all muscular districts.

Pamrevlumab: Fibrogen

Pamrevlumab is a first-in-class antibody developed by FibroGen to inhibit the activity of connective tissue growth factor (CTGF), a common factor in fibrotic and proliferative disorders characterized by persistent and excessive scarring that can lead to organ dysfunction and failure. Pamrevlumab is advancing towards Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and pancreatic cancer and has been granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) in each of these indications, and is currently in a Phase 2 trial for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

The Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Companies

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration



Oral

Intravenous Subcutaneous

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Small molecule

Cell Therapy

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Scope of the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Companies- Santhera Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, Italfarmaco, Wave Life Sciences Ltd, FibroGen, EDG 5506 Edgewise Therapeutics, Fordadistrogene movaparvovec, Daiichi Sankyo, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., ENCell, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Solid Biosciences, Capricor, Nippon Shinyaku, Hansa Biopharma , and others.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryDuchenne Muscular Dystrophy: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentDuchenne Muscular Dystrophy– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Delandistrogene moxeparvovec: RocheDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)SRP 5051: Sarepta TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)WVE N531: Wave Life SciencesDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)EDG 5506: Edgewise TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsDuchenne Muscular Dystrophy Key CompaniesDuchenne Muscular Dystrophy Key ProductsDuchenne Muscular Dystrophy- Unmet NeedsDuchenne Muscular Dystrophy- Market Drivers and BarriersDuchenne Muscular Dystrophy- Future Perspectives and ConclusionDuchenne Muscular Dystrophy Analyst ViewsDuchenne Muscular Dystrophy Key CompaniesAppendix

