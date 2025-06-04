Pompe Disease Pipeline Appears Robust With 15+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Pompe Disease Pipeline Insight 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in Pompe Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the Pompe Disease pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Pompe Disease pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Pompe Disease Pipeline Report



In May 2025, Genzyme announced a study to assess the safety and efficacy of avalglucosidase alfa IV infusion in male and female Chinese participants with IOPD who are treatment-naïve or were previously treated with ERT.

In May 2025, Amicus Therapeutics conducted a Phase 3 study to evaluate the safety, efficacy, PK, PD, and immunogenicity of cipaglucosidase alfa/miglustat treatment in ERT-experienced and ERT-naïve pediatric subjects with IOPD.

In May 2025, Astellas Pharma Inc . organized a study in subjects with type 2 diabetes mellitus who have inadequate glycemic control on an α-Glucosidase Inhibitor alone. Dosage may be increased during the treatment period if subjects fulfill increasing criteria and the investigators adjudicate that no impact for subjects safety.

In March 2025, Astellas Gene Therapies announced a study (FORTIS) will evaluate the safety and efficacy of an investigational gene replacement therapy, AT845, in adult subjects with LOPD. Subjects will receive a single dose of AT845 delivered via intravenous (IV) infusion.

In March 2025, Amicus Therapeutics conducted a study for subjects who completed the ATB200-03 study. The subjects will stay in this study until regulatory approval or marketing authorization and/or commercialization in the participating subject's country.

In March 2025, Sanofi announced a study of the Efficacy, Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of Avalglucosidase Alfa in Treatment naïve Pediatric Participants with Infantile-Onset Pompe Disease (IOPD).

DelveInsight's Pompe Disease pipeline report depicts a robust space with 15+ active players working to develop 20+ pipeline therapies for Pompe Disease treatment.

The leading Pompe Disease Companies such as Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, GeneCradle Therapeutics, Astellas Gene Therapies, Maze Therapeutics, M6P Therapeutics, Entrada Therapeutics and others. Promising Pompe Disease Pipeline Therapies such as ALGLUCOSIDASE ALFA, ACTUS-101, ATB200, AT2221, BMN 701, Duvoglustat, Myozyme, Methotrexate, GC301 and others.

Pompe Disease Emerging Drugs Profile

GC301: GeneCradle Therapeutics

GC301 injection is an AAV gene therapy drug designed and developed by Genecradle Therapeutics for the treatment of Pompe disease. It adopts a one-time intravenous injection strategy for widespread systemic expression, aiming to directly compensate for the GAA gene deficiency in tissues such as the liver, heart, skeletal muscles, and central nervous system. In previous clinical trials conducted (IIT+IND), IOPD subjects successfully discontinued enzyme replacement therapy after gene therapy, with varying degrees of improvement in motor ability. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I/II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Pompe disease.

MZE001: Maze Therapeutics

MZE001 is an oral glycogen synthase (GYS1) inhibitor that aims to address Pompe disease by limiting disease-causing glycogen buildup. GYS1 is an enzyme responsible for glycogen production. MZE001 is currently being evaluated as a potential oral treatment for patients with Pompe disease, as well as other glycogen storage disorders. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Pompe disease.

Pompe Disease Market Drivers



Increased Incidence of Pompe Disease Increased Research and Clinical Activities

Pompe Disease Market Barriers



Substantial costs associated with the treatment Late Pompe Disease Diagnosis

Pompe Disease Companies

Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, GeneCradle Therapeutics, Astellas Gene Therapies, Maze Therapeutics, M6P Therapeutics, Entrada Therapeutics and others.

The Pompe Disease Pipeline Report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Pompe Disease with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Pompe Disease Treatment.

Pompe Disease Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Pompe Disease Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Pompe Disease market.

Pompe Disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Pompe Disease Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Pompe Disease Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Pompe Disease Companies- Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, GeneCradle Therapeutics, Astellas Gene Therapies, Maze Therapeutics, M6P Therapeutics, Entrada Therapeutics and others.

Pompe Disease Pipeline Therapies- ALGLUCOSIDASE ALFA, ACTUS-101, ATB200, AT2221, BMN 701, Duvoglustat, Myozyme, Methotrexate, GC301 and others.

Pompe Disease Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Pompe Disease Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryPompe Disease: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentPompe Disease– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Drug name: Company nameMid-Stage Products (Phase II)Drug name: Company nameEarly Stage Products (Phase I)MZE001: Maze TherapeuticsPreclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsERT/Oligonucleotide: Entrada TherapeuticsInactive ProductsPompe Disease CompaniesPompe Disease ProductsPompe Disease Unmet NeedsPompe Disease Market Drivers and BarriersPompe Disease Future Perspectives and ConclusionPompe Disease Analyst ViewsPompe Disease Key CompaniesAppendix

