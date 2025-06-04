403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Awqaf Minister: Transporting Pilgrims To Arafat Continues Until Midnight
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Makkah, June 4 (Petra) Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Khalaileh said on Wednesday evening that the Tafweej (group transporting and dispatching) process of Jordanian pilgrims to Mount Arafat is ongoing and will continue until midnight.
In a press statement, Khalaileh reiterated the directive that pilgrims must remain inside their tents at Arafat from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to ensure their safety.
Makkah, June 4 (Petra) Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Khalaileh said on Wednesday evening that the Tafweej (group transporting and dispatching) process of Jordanian pilgrims to Mount Arafat is ongoing and will continue until midnight.
In a press statement, Khalaileh reiterated the directive that pilgrims must remain inside their tents at Arafat from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to ensure their safety.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment