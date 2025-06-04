Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Awqaf Minister: Transporting Pilgrims To Arafat Continues Until Midnight

2025-06-04 07:08:37
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Makkah, June 4 (Petra) Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Khalaileh said on Wednesday evening that the Tafweej (group transporting and dispatching) process of Jordanian pilgrims to Mount Arafat is ongoing and will continue until midnight.
In a press statement, Khalaileh reiterated the directive that pilgrims must remain inside their tents at Arafat from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to ensure their safety.

