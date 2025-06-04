UNDP Launches Youth-Focused Ndcs Roadmap Workshop In Aqaba

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, June 4 (Petra) – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Jordan launched a workshop titled "Roadmap for Nationally Determined Contributions from a Youth Perspective," emphasizing the vital role of young people in shaping Jordan's climate policies.The event is part of the "Youth Engagement in NDCs" project implemented by UNDP and funded by the Arab Youth Center (AYC), in collaboration with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA).The workshop aims to integrate youth voices and aspirations into national climate policy and support the update of Jordan's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), underscoring the Kingdom's commitment to addressing climate challenges with more ambitious and inclusive strategies.Nidal Ouran, Director of the Sustainable Green Pathways and Inclusive Growth Portfolio at UNDP Jordan, stated that youth are key drivers of sustainable development, embodying innovation, resilience, and energy.He reaffirmed the program's commitment to strategic initiatives that empower young people by equipping them with tools and opportunities to build a sustainable future.He noted that Aqaba was intentionally chosen as the host city, given its active environmental and youth engagement landscape, and stressed that effective climate action begins locally before expanding to the national level.The workshop brought together 20 youth leaders from across Jordan, including participants in local, regional, and international climate negotiations, as well as activists trained in NDC-related initiatives.