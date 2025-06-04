Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev
According to Azernews , the Iranian President extended his congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev and the brotherly and friendly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the upcoming sacred holiday of Eid al-Adha, wishing prosperity and progress to the nation.
President Ilham Aliyev, in turn, congratulated President Pezeshkian and the brotherly and friendly people of Iran on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and conveyed his best wishes for prosperity and progress.
Masoud Pezeshkian fondly recalled his official visit to Azerbaijan including the meetings and the productive discussions held with President Ilham Aliyev during that visit.
President Ilham Aliyev also expressed high appreciation for the talks conducted during the visit.
They noted during the phone call that relevant state bodies of both countries are currently working to implement the tasks outlined during President Pezeshkian's official visit to Azerbaijan. The resumption of the Baku–Tabriz flight and the increase in the number of flights on the Baku–Tehran route were highlighted as outcomes of the visit, with confidence expressed that these steps will positively contribute to strengthening people-to-people contacts.
They emphasized that Azerbaijani-Iranian relations are currently at a turning point and expressed optimism that through joint efforts, bilateral ties will continue to develop dynamically across various fields.
During the call, the heads of state also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.
