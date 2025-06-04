Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage On Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) Q1 25


2025-06-04 07:06:43
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: BPTH): Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: BPTH) for Q1 2025. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: BPTH) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Bellaire, Texas, pioneering RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics through its proprietary DNAbilize® platform. This innovative technology employs neutral-charge, liposomal delivery of antisense oligonucleotides, enhancing drug stability and cellular uptake while minimizing toxicity. The Company's lead candidate, prexigebersen (BP1001), targets the Grb2 protein and is currently in Phase 2 trials for acute myeloid leukemia (AML). A modified version, BP1001-A, is undergoing Phase 1/1b trials for solid tumors and has shown promise in preclinical studies for obesity and type 2 diabetes. Another candidate, BP1002, targets the Bcl-2 protein and is being evaluated for blood cancers and solid tumors. Bio-Path is also preparing an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for BP1003, a STAT3 inhibitor aimed at treating pancreatic cancer.

Key Takeaways:

  • Phase 2 prexigebersen data shows potential for FDA approval in AML treatment.
  • BP1001-A trial shows early signs of efficacy in advanced solid tumors.
  • Advancing pipeline backed by strategic R&D and a robust patent portfolio.



