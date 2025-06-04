Tuktu Resources Ltd. Announces Appointment Of New Director

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) -(TSXV: TUK) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that Robert Yurchevich was elected to the Company's board of directors at the annual general meeting and special meeting (the "Annual Meeting") of shareholders of Tuktu held earlier today, joining Tuktu's existing board as a new additional director.

Robert Yurchevich CPA, CFA is the Founder and President of Blackfriars Capital Management Inc., a private investment management firm specializing in absolute return event driven strategies. Prior to founding Blackfriars in 1999, Robert held senior level financial and operating positions in the real estate development, wholesale distribution, investment management, and energy sectors.

All other items of business put forward to shareholders at the Annual Meeting were approved. For further details, please review the management information circular of Tuktu dated April 21, 2025 under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .

About Tuktu Resources Ltd.

Tuktu is a publicly traded junior oil and gas development company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta with producing oil and gas properties in southern Alberta. For additional information about Tuktu, please contact:

Tuktu Resources Ltd.

1750, 444 - 5th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2P 2T8

Attention: Tim de Freitas, President and Chief Executive Officer (phone 403-478-0141); or Mark Smith, CFO and VP Finance (phone 403-613-9661)

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Tuktu Resources Ltd.