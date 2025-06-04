Tuktu Resources Ltd. Announces Appointment Of New Director
Robert Yurchevich CPA, CFA is the Founder and President of Blackfriars Capital Management Inc., a private investment management firm specializing in absolute return event driven strategies. Prior to founding Blackfriars in 1999, Robert held senior level financial and operating positions in the real estate development, wholesale distribution, investment management, and energy sectors.
All other items of business put forward to shareholders at the Annual Meeting were approved. For further details, please review the management information circular of Tuktu dated April 21, 2025 under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .
About Tuktu Resources Ltd.
Tuktu is a publicly traded junior oil and gas development company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta with producing oil and gas properties in southern Alberta. For additional information about Tuktu, please contact:
Tuktu Resources Ltd.
1750, 444 - 5th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta T2P 2T8
Attention: Tim de Freitas, President and Chief Executive Officer (phone 403-478-0141); or Mark Smith, CFO and VP Finance (phone 403-613-9661)
