Cabinet Approves Amendments To Penal Code, Law On Judicial Fees
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 4 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti cabinet approved on Wednesday two draft bills - one to add two articles to the Penal Code 16 (1960), and another to amend Act No. 17 (1973) on the judicial fees.
During its weekly meeting at Bayan Palace under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Cabinet tendered Eid Al-Adha greetings to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, as well as the Kuwaiti people and residents in Kuwait.
The Cabinet expressed their best wishes for the Arab and Muslim nations on this holy occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sherida Abdullah Saad Al-Maousharji said in a press release following the meeting.
The Cabinet members congratulated His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on the first anniversary of assuming his office, wishing him everlasting wellbeing.
They praised the speech delivered by Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah - the current president of the Gulf Cooperation Council, to the Second ASEAN-GCC Summit in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, last week.
In his speech, Representative of His Highness the Amir hailed the summit as a critical juncture in the process of strengthening the cooperation which materialized the deep-rooted historical relationship between the GCC member states and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
The ASEAN and the GCC represent to major powers in the world in terms of economy and populations with aggregate GDP of USD six billion, he said, noting that both sides showed commitment to building a strategic partnership based on the shared interests.
Representative of His Highness the Amir highlighted the need of opening new horizons of cooperation in the fields of food security and investment in the agricultural sector, and keeping abreast with the accelerated developments in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. (more)
