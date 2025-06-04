403
Trump Cautions Against Russian Response To Ukraine's Attacks On Airfields
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 4 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin told him that he would have to respond to Ukraine's drone attacks on Russian airfields last week.
"I just finished speaking, by telephone, with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia. The call lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.
"We discussed the attack on Russia's docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides.
"It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace. President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields," President Trump warned.
"We also discussed Iran, and the fact that time is running out on Iran's decision pertaining to nuclear weapons, which must be made quickly!
"I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and, on this, I believe that we were in agreement.
"President Putin suggested that he will participate in the discussions with Iran and that he could, perhaps, be helpful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion.
"It is my opinion that Iran has been slow-walking their decision on this very important matter, and we will need a definitive answer in a very short period of time!," he added. (end)
