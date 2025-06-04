Tracks To Kashmir: India's Boldest Rail Journey Begins Tomorrow

Srinagar: Threading through the towering peaks of the Himalayas, snaking across deep valleys, crossing rivers suspended hundreds of meters below, and tunneling through rock that has stood for millennia, the Katra-Srinagar railway will be inaugurated on June 6, marking a historic milestone in India's engineering and connectivity.

This 111-kilometer stretch is part of the larger Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), a transformative project designed to link the Kashmir Valley directly to the Indian mainland via a robust, all-weather railway network.

Engineering Marvels on the Route

At the heart of the project lies the Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge, towering 359 meters above the Chenab River in Reasi district. This monumental structure stands 35 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower, symbolizing the audacity and skill required to overcome the region's treacherous terrain.

Nearly 87 percent of the Katra-Banihal section runs underground through 35 tunnels, including 27 main tunnels and 8 escape tunnels. The longest of these, the 12.77-kilometer Tunnel T-50 between Khari and Sumber, is India's longest transport tunnel, equipped with advanced ventilation and safety systems to ensure seamless operation in the challenging mountain environment.

The route also features India's first cable-stayed railway bridge - the Anji Khad Bridge - an engineering gem designed for strength and stability, essential for the Himalayan landscape's demands.

Inside the tunnels, ballastless track technology has been employed to minimize maintenance needs and enhance ride stability. The entire Baramulla-Srinagar-Banihal-Sangaldan corridor, covering 185.66 kilometers, is fully electrified, incorporating modern signalling and safety systems to ensure efficient and eco-friendly train operations.

Project Timeline and Investment

Sanctioned in 1994-95 at an estimated cost of Rs 2,500 crore, the USBRL was declared a National Project in 2002, guaranteeing prioritized funding and attention. Over the years, the project has witnessed significant milestones - the Jammu-Udhampur section opening in 2005, the Kashmir Valley rail link becoming operational in 2009, and the inauguration of the Pir Panjal Tunnel in 2013.

The entire project's cost has escalated to approximately Rs 44,000 crore, reflecting the immense technical challenges overcome to create this lifeline in the mountains. The Katra-Banihal section alone required an investment of nearly Rs 15,836 crore.

With the inauguration scheduled for June 6, this rail link is set to revolutionize connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, shrinking distances, boosting tourism, and strengthening economic ties with the rest of India.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now