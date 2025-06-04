Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
J & K Govt. Raises DA To 55% From Jan 1


2025-06-04 07:04:44
Representational Photo

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has announced a revision in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees, increasing it from 53% to 55% of the basic pay, effective from January 1, 2025. This move is set to benefit a large number of government staff across the Union Territory.

According to a government order released today, the enhanced DA will be applicable to all government employees working in regular pay levels under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

Sources indicate that the arrears for the five-month period, from January to May 2025, will be paid in cash to employees along with their regular monthly salary for June 2025. This swift disbursement of arrears aims to provide immediate financial relief and benefit to the workforce.

The government order further clarified that“Basic Pay” refers to the pay drawn in the prescribed level of the Pay Matrix as per the 7th Pay Commission, excluding any special pay. Regarding fractions in DA payments, amounts of 50 paise and above will be rounded off to the next higher rupee, while fractions less than 50 paise will be disregarded.

